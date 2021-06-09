JUST IN: Police ban carrying of dangerous weapons

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

POLICE in Hwange District, Matabeleland North have banned the carrying of weapons in public over the next three months amid concern over the prevalence of crimes such as murder, robbery and assault in the area.

In a statement, officer commanding Hwange police district Chief Superintendent Smart Matongo said the prohibition order will run from this month until the end of August.

He said unanticipated acts of violence resulting in murder, attempted murder, robberies and assault had resulted in police issuing the prohibition order in terms of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act.

“Being the regulating authority for Hwange Police District, do hereby in terms of Section 02(4)  of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23, prohibit the carrying or possession of the following weapons in a public place or public thoroughfares within Hwange Police District whether openly or by concealment or public display of catapults, spears, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers, stones, or items capable of use as weapons or traditional weapon for whatsoever occasion and might cause public disorder or breach of peace, ” said Chief Supt Matongo.

Hwange police district covers areas around Hwange, Binga, Dete, Lusulu, Kamativi and Siabuwa.

Supt Matongo said anyone who acts contrary to the order shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said any person who fails to comply with the prohibition order shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

