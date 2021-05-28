JUST IN: Police hunt for armed robbers

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South province have launched a search for five suspected armed robbers who raided a house, stuck the occupant with an axe and got away with cash.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident.

It is alleged that on Wednesday Mr Ndabezihle Kukubele was awakened by a knock on the door around 3AM.

He did not open the door and the robbers used an axe to break the door.

The robbers hit Kukubele on the head with the back of the axe before robbing him of some cash.

The victim managed to escape and sought help from the neighbors who then accompanied the victim back to his house but found the robbers already gone.

Kukubele was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi lamented the increase of robbery cases in the province as he called for members of the community to worked with the police in curbing crime.

“We urge the community not to keep large sums of money in the house and use the target hardening and target removal technique, in order to reduce the risk of theft,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

“Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is required to report to their nearest police station.”