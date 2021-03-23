JUST IN: Police hunt for murder suspect

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly fatally stabbed his friend who was trying to stop him from fighting another man in Silobela.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police were looking for Tapiwa Bhebhe who allegedly stabbed his friend, Tafadzwa Decent Nyoni (20) as he tried to stop a fight involving him and another man.

Nyoni reportedly died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital after he was stabbed at TM Business Centre in Silobela.

“I wish to confirm that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating murder case. A man was killed while trying to stop a fight at TM Business Centre in Silobela. We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect Tapiwa Bhebhe of Bhebhe General Dealers, Silobela Under Chief Malisa to approach any nearest police station,” said Insp Mahoko.

On the fateful day, police said Nyoni was in the company of Bhebhe and another friend, Ocean Sibanda when he was stabbed as he tried to stop the other two men from fighting.

“A dispute ensued between Bhebhe and Sibanda leading to Bhebhe drawing a knife in a bid to stab his friend with it. Noticing this, Nyoni tried to restrain Bhebhe from stabbing Sibanda with the knife and it was turned on him and he was stabbed twice on the back,” said Insp Mahoko.

He died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital.

In a related incident, a 28-year-old man is battling for life at Kwekwe General Hospital after he was stabbed with a knife as he tried to stop a fight in a bar.

Prince Mabhena is lucky to be alive following the attack.

“On 18 March 2021 at around 1030 PM, Mabhena was drinking beer with a friend. The friend, whose name could not be ascertained, picked up a fight with another patron Thulani Msipa of Village Nzvananzi,” said Insp Mahoko.

This prompted Mabhena to jump in as he tried to stop the fight, but in the process, Msipa stabbed him once on the stomach.

He was rushed to Kwekwe Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

“It is sad that third parties are suffering while trying to help. This is a lesson for good Samaritans to also consider their safety when intervening in situations and take adequate precaution,” said Insp Mahoko.