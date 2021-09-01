JUST IN: Police impound nine buses

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Lupane impounded nine buses for operating without permits and flouting Covid-19 regulations.

“On 29 August police in Lupane impounded nine buses for operating without permits and flouting Covid-19 regulations. The bus operators who include Greenhorse (1), Extra City (5) and CAG (3) ferried non learners among their passengers in clear defiance of recent measures announced by the Cabinet on opening of schools.

“The ZRP reminds members of the public that Covid-19 regulations by the Government of Zimbabwe are still in force, hence everyone must comply,” said the police on their Twitter page.

Cabinet has opened intercity travelling for learners following the re-opening of schools.

In another incident, police arrested eight suspects in Chirundu for smuggling on August 29. Police said they recovered 10x90kgs and 2x50kgs sacks of clothes.

“The contraband was found stashed in a bush near Tiger Safari. The suspects later claimed ownership of the goods and were subsequently arrested. The ZRP urges members of the public to comply with Covid-19 regulations and use authorised ports of entry and exit on the country’s borders,” said the police.

