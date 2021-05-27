JUST IN: Police in $8 million drug bust

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

POLICE have arrested 93 suspected drug dealers nationwide in a week-long operation dubbed “No to Crystal Meth” leading to the recovery of an assortment of illicit drugs worth more than $8 million.

Posting on their Twitter page on Thursday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said the majority of those arrested had been taken to court and convicted for peddling drugs.

“The ZRP has intensified operation ‘No to Crystal Meth’ and all drug peddlers are emphatically warned that they risk being arrested. From 10-17/05/21 a total of 93 suspects were nabbed, of those 26 were detained and 67 were convicted.

“Illicit drugs valued at $8 242 230 were recovered,” said the police.

In Zimbabwe, most abused drugs include mbanje, probably the most abused, crystal methamphetamine commonly known as mutoriro, dombo or guka, a cough syrup called BronCleer (bronco) and an illicit drink known as musombodhiya in street lingo.

According to the police, the illicit drugs in circulation in the country are depressants, stimulants and hallucinogens, narcotics, skin lighteners, body enlargement products and sex enhancers.

Meanwhile, a South African woman arrested a fortnight ago at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in possession of 795 grammes of cocaine worth US$770 000, will know her fate today when Chief magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi makes a judgment in the matter.

Shila Khumalo (50) of Johannesburg, yesterday denied dealing in dangerous drugs when her trial opened, saying the cocaine in question was for her personal consumption.

