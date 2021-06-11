JUST IN: Police launch manhunt for armed robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for four suspected armed robbers that have been terrorising Gwanda residents.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi said the four attacked two residents on Wednesday.

“We have launched a manhunt for a gang of four men that is targeting residents in Gwanda. On Wednesday at around 8PM Mr Team Nyathi (63) from Phakama Suburb was walking a long a footpath between Big Ben Road and Marriage location when four men who were armed with knobkerries attacked him.

“They assaulted him while demanding money. They forcibly took R780 and an Itel cellphone and fled from the scene. Mr Nyathi rushed to a nearby house where he sought assistance. He sustained injuries on the head and back,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said on the same day at around 11PM Mr Salatiel Ndlovu (48) from Spitzkop Suburb was on his way home and when he was near Nare Business Centre, was attacked by four men armed with knobkerries.

They demanded money and fled with a wallet containing US$30.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said both cases were reported to the police and the complainants were ferried to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

He warned members of the public against moving in secluded areas in the middle of the night.

“Investigations are underway and we appeal to anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police. We appeal to people to desist from moving in secluded areas during the night as that endangers their lives. People should also avoid short cuts at night and stick to busy routes in order to minimise chances of being attacked.

“Members of the public are also advised to secure their cash and desist from carrying large amounts of money,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

@DubeMatutu