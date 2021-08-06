JUST IN: Police launch manhunt for goat thieves

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for five suspects that fled after being intercepted travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle loaded with 16 stolen goats.

In tweet, the police said the vehicle was intercepted on August 4 near Shamva Tollgate in Highlands, Harare.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding the recovery of a Honda Fit motor vehicle, registration number ADX 1619, which had 16 goats crammed in the boot on 4 August in a bushy area near Shamva tollgate in Highlands.

“The five suspects, who were evading the tollgate and roadblock through a dust road, fled from the scene. Investigations have established that the goats were stolen in Mutawatawa. The owner of the Honda Fit has since been arrested by the police,” said the police. – @DubeMatutu