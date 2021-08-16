JUST IN: Police launch manhunt for serial robbers

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have launched a manhunt for robbers travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle suspected to have committed a series of rape and robbery cases.

“The ZRP is investigating robbery cases committed by suspects using a silver or white Toyota Wish. On 12 August at around 11am a 24-year-old man was robbed of a cellphone and cash, all valued at US$487, after boarding a silver Toyota Wish with two occupants, at Newlands Roundabout, Harare.

“On the same date at around 1200pm a woman aged 21 was raped and robbed of US$70, $320 and other valuables after boarding an unregistered silver Toyota Wish along Chiremba Road, Hatfield,” said the police on twitter.

In another incident a woman aged 23 was raped after boarding an unregistered white Toyota Wish with two male occupants, at Mufakose High 1, on her way to Budiriro on August 13 at around 11am.

[email protected]