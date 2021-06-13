JUST IN: Police nab three former Gweru City Council commissioners for fraud

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE police working with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit have arrested three former Gweru City Council commissioners, who allegedly awarded themselves unauthorised allowances of more than US$90 000 during their tenure.

The former commissioners were allegedly awarding themselves US$1 300 every week.

The three-member commission, chaired by Tsunga Mhangami (78) from Masvingo, was appointed by then Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Saviour Kasukuwere in August 2015 following the suspension of the city’s 18 councillors over allegations of corruption.

The other two commissioners arrested are Mark Choga (38) from Chinhoyi and Parenyi Chamunorwa (39) from Harare.

The trio appeared yesterday before Gweru provincial magistrate Mr Edwin Marecha for initial remand.

Mhangami, Choga and Chamunorwa were not asked to plead.

They were each remanded out of custody on $8000 bail to July 12.

Mhangami, Choga and Chamunorwa were ordered to surrender their passports, and not to interfere with State witnesses among other bail conditions.

It is the state’s case that on August 14, 2015, the three accused persons were appointed as caretaker councillors for the city of Gweru by the then Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Saviour Kasukuwere.

The appointment was in terms of the Urban Council Act.

The court heard that their travel and subsistence allowances were to be met by the city of Gweru although no figures were given.

On August 31, Mhangami, Choga, Chamunorwa acting in common purpose allegedly convened a Special Council meeting chaired by Mhangami in which they resolved to give themselves allowances as follows, accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner at a lodge in Gweru, 20litres of fuel per week outside Gweru, out of pocket allowance using council rates which translated to US$1 300 per week.

The court heard that on October 16, 2015, the secretary in the parent Ministry originated an internal memorandum setting allowances, fees payable to members undertaking various missions to local authorities.

The memorandum equated the monthly allowance package to that of an elected mayor.

The court heard that the computation of the new allowances payable to the accused persons was fixed at $525 each per week.

But, the court heard, they awarded themselves $1 300 each per week which was above the ministerial rates.

For the period from October 16, 2016 to March 2017, Mhangami allegedly withdrew allowances totalling US$40 551 00, Choga, US$40 101 00 and Chamunorwa US$15 900.

The court heard that the trio prejudiced the city of Gweru of US$96 552 00.

The tenure of office of the commission ended 90 days after August 14, 2015 when they were appointed, but they remained in office until March of the following year, with the local authority continuing to pay them allowances.