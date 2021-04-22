JUST IN: Police, NRZ collaborate to combat vandalism

Officer Commanding police in Bulawayo province Commissioner Patton Mbangwa and NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika look at some of the components of NRZ property that are usually vandalised or stolen during a visit to the company's mechanical workshops at Westgate in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has pledged to work closely with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) to combat vandalism of railway infrastructure and related crimes that frustrate smooth business.

The Officer Commanding police in the Bulawayo province, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, said they will intensify efforts to curb vandalism, which affects strategic operations by NRZ and frustrate service delivery to the public.

He was speaking at an event to receive 1 000 litres of fuel donated to the police by the NRZ at the company’s Central Mechanical Workshop in Westgate on Tuesday.

“Our mandate as ZRP is to ensure that there is peace and tranquility. The things you have shown us here about NRZ property being vandalised through crime, is worrying.

“The assistant commissioner responsible for crime is going to talk about it to those who are on the ground to say this is the worry coming from NRZ,” said Commissioner Mbangwa.

“As ZRP, we will do everything in our power to try and ensure that everyone at their respective place of residence and work should not be in fear wherever you are because we are there to combat these crimes.”

The Commissioner said law enforcement agents in the province would continue to do their best to protect businesses and their property as this was critical for economic growth.

He paid tribute to NRZ saying the fuel donation would go a long way in enhancing mobility within the police force and urged other corporates to also budget for corporate social responsibility spending.

NRZ public relations manager, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika, said the donation was part of their corporate social responsibility for the good of the community.

“We are pleased to assist the police with the request they made to us as part of our CSR investment programme. Without the ZRP and our security services team there is no way we can do our operations well,” he said.

“We alert the police on various challenges we face as NRZ such as crimes that have to do with vandalism and theft of our property among others.”

Mr Maravanyika also expressed concern over the rise in the number of people committing suicide on railway lines.

“We would like to advise members of the public that the trains are still moving all over Zimbabwe and they should be careful on the railway tracks to preserve life. Also, at railroad level crossings drivers should make sure they follow set precautions to stop and look carefully before crossing,” he said.

Mr Maravanyika said NRZ was working on replacing copper cables with aluminum to minimise theft and also to move on with efficiency and effectiveness trends.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube also appealed to members of the public to safeguard railway property. He said the police were carrying out campaigns encouraging people to seek counselling to avoid committing suicide.