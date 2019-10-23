Breaking News
JUST IN: Police recover $300 000 worth of stolen property

23 Oct, 2019 - 15:10 0 Views
Chief Inspector Precious Simango

The Chronicle

Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter
POLICE in Bulawayo have recovered property valued at RTG$S300 000 allegedly stolen by a three-man gang in daylight raids from households in Cowdray Park suburb between June and this month.

Bulawayo Metropolitan provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the recovery yesterday, saying they have arrested one man who is assisting with investigations following a tip off from members of the public.

“I can confirm the recovery of property valued at RTGS$300 000 stolen through cases of unlawful entry at Cowdray Park New Stands in Bulawayo between the period June to October this year. The police managed to arrest one suspect while others are still at large,” she said.

More to follow. . . 

