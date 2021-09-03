JUST IN: Police seek family of a dead man

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE are looking for relatives of the late Kenneth Sibanda whose body has been at Esigodini District Hospital for over a month.

In a statement Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena said the late Sibanda who was aged 69 died on July 15 after complaining of stomach pains.

“The ZRP is holding the body of a deceased person known as Kenneth Sibanda who died at the age of 69. The deceased had been staying with a friend in Jacaranda Suburb in Gwanda after they had met at Bina Mine in Gwanda. On 15 July at around 7AM the now deceased left home to collect firewood, he had a long history of stomach pains and was due for a checkup at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

“While he was collecting firewood he collapsed and died on the spot. His body was taken to Esigodini District Hospital Mortuary where it’s still kept. Relatives of the now deceased or anyone who might know him can contact me Inspector Mangena on landline 08428-22810 or cell number 0772 226 819/0176 683 680. They can also contact the investigating officer Constable Vashiko on 0776 232 369 or they can contact any nearest police station,” she said.

[email protected]