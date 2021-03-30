JUST IN: Police seeking serial carjacker

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are looking for a 27-year-old serial carjacker in connection with various crimes and the latest case involves robbing a man of his White Honda fit at Knife point.

Edmore Zinyoro originally from Gutu uses machetes, knives and axes with unknown accomplices to threaten people before robbing them.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the recent incident occurred along Robert Mugabe Way and 1st Avenue at around 12 midnight last week on Sunday.

He urged members of the public with information that may lead to Zinyoro arrest to approach the nearest police station.

Insp Ncube said Zinyoro’s last known address is 3156 Simbi Park Kwekwe.

“The complaint was driving his Silver Honda Fit while coming from Inyathi to Bulawayo when he was approached by Zinyoro. He was in the company of five unknown accomplices at Green Bus Stop near Nkenyana which is along the Bulawayo-Inyathi Highway,” said Insp Ncube.

“The complaint was hired by Zinyoro and his five accomplices. When the gang reached Bulawayo, they then connived and robbed the complainant of his vehicle at knife point around midnight.”

He also said the six men took the complainant and dumped him along Rosetta Road in Montgomery suburb which branches off from Harare road.

“Zinyoro also tied the complainant’s legs and hands with seat belts and drove away leaving him helpless. A few days after, police received information that the stolen car was spotted at Zinyoro’s house in Kwekwe and a follow up was made which led to the recovery of the Silver Honda Fit.

“Police did not find Zinyoro however as he could not be located. Zinyoro is also wanted for other similar cases which he committed around Bulawayo and all over the country. He usually teams up with four or more accomplices when committing these crimes and they always carry machetes, axes and knives,” he added

While efforts to locate Zinyoro at his last known address and other places were fruitless, Insp Ncube said his he was last seen in Chinhoyi.

“Police would like to appeal to members of the public who might have any information that can lead to the location and arrest of Zinyoro to contact the officer in charge CID Bulawayo on 02922-64047 OR 02922-7340,” added Insp Ncube.

Alternatively, members of the public may also contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Maronga on 0733395078.

