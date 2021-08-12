JUST IN: Police warn churches and vow to arrest unvaccinated congregants

Sukulwenkosi Dube- Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have implored churches not to let unvaccinated congregants attend services and said they will be out in full force to monitor and arrest violators of the new regulation.

Government has given churches the greenlight to resume physical services with only congregants fully vaccinated against Covid-19 allowed to attend.

In a statement National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they will continue to enforce Covid-19 regulations under the level four lockdown which President Mnangagwa extended on Monday.

President Mnangagwa extend level four by another two weeks, public gatherings remain banned save for funerals, which are limited to not more than 30 people

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said since August 1 they had arrested 24 027 people for not wearing face masks.

“Churches are implored to strictly comply with the vaccination directive for congregants as stipulated by Cabinet on 11 August 2021. The police will assist health officials to ensure compliance and arrest anyone defying the safety protocols. Police will also take action against those who might try to take advantage of the directive and produce fake vaccination certificates.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges the public to take note of the extension of Level Four Covid-19 regulations by his Excellence President Emmerson Mnangagwa on 9 August 2021 and the Cabinet pronouncements on 11 August 2021. The police will continue to enforce these safety measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. We urge the public to be responsible and observe the health and safety protocols at all times. The wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitising should be prioritised in all public places,” he said.

Ass Comm Nyathi added: “Bar, beer hall and night club operators are once again reminded and implored to strictly comply with Covid-19 regulations particularly the ban on operations. Police will ensure no bar, beer hall, night club and shebeen operators disregard the Government’s safety measures. Raids will continue being conducted on those drinking beer while parked at bars, nightclubs and beerhalls in the country,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said police have received numerous complaints about people who are holding parties late into the night and in the process making noise and warned the culprits.

He also warned bus operators who are using side roads to transport passengers from one city to another. He urged members of the public to report anyone contravening Covid-19 regulations.

