JUST IN: Police warn illegal transport operators

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have enough manpower to deal with rowdy illegal transporters who are blocking Zupco buses from transporting passengers to and from town and will not hesitate to arrest them.

On Thursday night and Friday morning traffic movement was affected along Luveve road as illegal kombi drivers and Honda Fit drivers blocked ZUPCO buses and kombis.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police are on top of the situation.

“Some rowdy Kombi operators blocked Luveve road and Pumula road and in the morning, they also blocked roads in Cowdry Park. Our teams went there and cleared them.

“We want to warn them and any likeminded people that we have enough manpower to handle the situation. It is their best interests to comply with the law. We are not going to live anything to chance,” said Inspector Ncube.