Breaking News
Shona Ferguson is no more

Shona Ferguson is no more

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Police warn illegal transport operators

30 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Police warn illegal transport operators Inspector Abednico Ncube

The Chronicle

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have enough manpower to deal with rowdy illegal transporters who are blocking Zupco buses from transporting passengers to and from town and will not hesitate to arrest them.

On Thursday night and Friday morning traffic movement was affected along Luveve road as illegal kombi drivers and Honda Fit drivers blocked ZUPCO buses and kombis.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police are on top of the situation.

“Some rowdy Kombi operators blocked Luveve road and Pumula road and in the morning, they also blocked roads in Cowdry Park. Our teams went there and cleared them.

“We want to warn them and any likeminded people that we have enough manpower to handle the situation. It is their best interests to comply with the law. We are not going to live anything to chance,” said Inspector Ncube.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting