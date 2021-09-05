JUST IN: Police warn transport operators

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have warned transport operators against taking advantage of Government’s reprieve for intercity travel for learners to transport other passengers on other business.

Government has opened intercity travelling for teachers and learners following the opening of schools.

In a statement, Superintendent Resistant Ncube, The Outpost Editor (Press, Public and International Relations Police General Headquarters, said the police will be in full force monitoring transport operators who would want to take advantage of the pronouncement to ferry other passengers during this school opening period.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that under the current Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown regulations intercity movements are still prohibited. Only commercial cargo and essential services are allowed. Therefore, intercity travelling by bus operators remains banned unless such operators are doing so to transport school children as stated by the Government of Zimbabwe.

“Police at all check points will ensure safe and ease passage of buses carrying learners back to school without any delay. Bus operators who take advantage of the Government’s reprieve only to abuse it by transporting ordinary passengers and not school children will risk being arrested and their buses impounded. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will be in full force monitoring transport operators who would want to take advantage of the pronouncement to carry and cash on other passengers during this school opening period,” he said.

Supt Ncube urged members of the public to observe Covid-19 healthy and safety protocols. He said also urged people to avoid unnecessary movements to curb the pandemic and ensure the safe travelling of learners back to school.

[email protected]