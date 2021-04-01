JUST IN: Premier initiates feasibility study for Mat’South project

01 Apr, 2021 - 13:04 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Premier initiates feasibility study for Mat’South project Mr George Roach

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

 

DIVERSIFIED and Zimbabwe-focused mining group, Premier African Minerals has initiated a definitive feasibility study (DFS) and a funding strategy to be applied in future development of its Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Matabeleland South.

In a statement, Premier said the Zulu deposits were contained within an Exclusive Prospecting Rights area greater than 200 square kilometers with major potential lithium, cesium, tantalum pegmatite prospects.

“The projected timeline to complete the DFS at Zulu has been ratified by Bara Consulting and their appointment is immediate,” said Premier African Minerals chief executive officer, Mr George Roach.

Bara Consulting is a United Kingdom-headquartered independent engineering consultancy focused on serving the global mining industry.

Mr Roach said the projected timeline to complete the DFS at Zulu has been ratified by Bara and their appointment was immediate.

Furthermore, a geological mineral processing engineering firm, Hainstech, has completed a site visit to Zulu and reported on the deposit and its potential as announced on August 1, 2017.

“Premier has not concluded final financing details but expects to update shareholders at our next annual general meeting, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks,” said Mr Roach.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting