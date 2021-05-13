JUST IN: President arrives for Bulawayo children’s, Covid-19 hospitals launch

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the commissioning of the country’s first free orthopaedic hospital- Cure Children’s Hospital in Bulawayo’s Hillside suburb as well as the Covid-19 Isolation and Treatment Centre at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

The President landed at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport shortly after 17.43PM today.

He was accompanied by the Vice President, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga; Local Government Minister July Moyo; State Security Minister Owen Ncube and Lands Minister Dr Anxious Masuka.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Judith Ncube and security chiefs welcomed him.

The $5 million dollar children’s hospital which the President will commission was built and refurbished by the Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust in partnership with the Zimbabwean Government and comprises of four buildings, housing 45 beds.

In 2020, Cure International — a Christian non-governmental organisation joined the Zimbabwe Orthopaedic Trust to form the Cure Children’s Hospital of Zimbabwe which specialises in the treatment and care of children with physical disabilities.

Part of its role is to treat free of charge persons aged 18 and below with conditions like neglected club-foot, bowed legs, cleft lips, untreated burns and other treatable disabilities.

The facility is the eighth hospital in the CURE network and the seventh in Africa.

Government also refurbished the Old Bartley’s Memorial Block at UBH to set-up the Covid-19 isolation centre with a 50-bed capacity which started admitting Covid-19 patients in December last year.