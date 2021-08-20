JUST IN: President arrives for Gukurahundi Indaba

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo ahead of his meeting with traditional leaders set for tomorrow.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on issues relating to Gukurahundi.

The President landed aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane at 4:50PM.

He was welcomed by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Bulawayo Judith Ncube, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe and State Security Minister Owen Ncube, Service Chiefs and senior civil servants.