JUST IN: President consoles Engineer Chitsiko family

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has consoled the family of former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Engineer Ringson Chitsiko, saying he was saddened by his death and the country will be forever be grateful for his selfless service.

Engineer Chitsiko died on Tuesday morning, due to Covid-19 related complications.

President Mnangagwa said Engineer will be accorded a state assisted burial.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Chitsiko family on this their saddest loss. May they derive comfort from the distinguished career which Cde Chitsiko leaves behind, and for which his country will remain grateful.

“In appreciation of his distinguished career and dedication to national service, I have directed that the late Cde Ringson Chitsiko be accorded a state assisted funeral,” said the President.

He said he learnt with deep sadness of the death of Engineer Chitsiko from Covid-19-related complications, who he described as the face of Zimbabwe’s efforts towards national agricultural transformation for greater food security for the nation.

“Alongside the many colleagues he led in that pivotal Ministry, Cde Chitsiko conceived and operationalised several agricultural policies and programmes respectively, thus putting our Nation on an even agricultural keel after many years of repeated food insecurity.

“It was during his time that Government embarked on aggressive dam construction and expansion of irrigation programmes thus climate-proofing our agricultural sector. That vast effort, coupled with mechanisation of the sector, explains the significant milestones we have registered as a nation.”

President Mnangagwa said he will miss, Engineer Chitsiko who he worked personally with.

“He will be sorely missed by his colleagues in Government, and by the farming community which drew a lot from his technical leadership and inexhaustible knowledge as an agricultural expert.

“I personally worked closely with him when I led the Food Security Cluster under the First Republic. Above all, he provided valuable advice to Government during delicate negotiations that yielded the Global Compensation Agreement with former commercial farmers, which agreement is set to put closure to the protracted land question,” said the President.

@bonganinkunzi