JUST IN: President gives green light for live shows-Deputy Minister Machakaire

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has given artistes the green light to resume live shows as long as they adhere to COVID-19 regulations of not having more than 50 people within a venue.

The President said this during a handover of music equipment to Andy Muridzo and Chief Hwenje at State House on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire was also in attendance. This is good news for artistes after live shows were barred during COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Deputy Minister Machakaire, tweeted that President Mnangagwa has given the green light for artistes to hold live shows but not exceeding 50 people.

“Please join me in extending gratitude to H.E Cde E.D Mnangagwa who has given artistes a green light to resume live shows on condition they do not exceed the stipulated 50 people. Let us not abuse this privilege and adhere to the regulations outlined by WHO & our COVID-19 task-force,” he tweeted.

According to the ministry’s Facebook page, the deputy minister came to the rescue of the two artistes who were finding it hard to perform without their own instruments.