JUST IN: President leaves for Tanzania

President Mnangagwa bids farewell to Air Force of Zimbabwe commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo (left) and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga(middle) at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare today- Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has left the country for Tanzania to attend the 39th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government where he is going to take over as chair of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

He is accompanied by Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Ndhlovu, deputy chief secretary Mr George Charamba among other senior Government officials. President Mnangagwa is replacing outgoing chairman and Zambian President Edgar Lungu.

