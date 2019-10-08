JUST IN: President Mnangagwa arrives in Uganda for Independence celebrations

Nduduzo Tshuma in Entebbe, Uganda

President Mnangagwa has arrived here for the country’s 57th Independence Day celebrations to be held at the Sironko District tommorow.

The President was invited by his Ugandan counterpart President Yoweri Museveni to attend the celebrations as the country’s special guest.

He was received at the Entebbe Airport, 41 kilometres from the capital Kampala, by Ugandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Sam Kutesa, Zimbabwe Ambassador to Kenya and Uganda Mrs Winpeg Moyo and Chief Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo.

Tonight, President Museveni will host President Mnangagwa at the State House in Entebbe where the two countries are also set to sign bilateral agreements.

At the State House, President Mnangagwa was welcomed by President Museveni.

He was honoured with a 21 Gun Salute before inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces and the Uganda Police

