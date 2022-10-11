JUST IN: President Mnangagwa consoles Esgodini veld fire victims’ families

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has consoled the families of 10 people who died while fighting a veld fire in a farm in Matabeleland South Province.

The tragedy occurred at lot 43 farm belonging to Mr Abel Moyo on Monday. The veld fire which swept through the farm, later spread to areas bordering the farm.

In some cases, charred remains of the victims and pieces of clothing as well as gumboots were retrieved from the mountain.

On his Twitter page, President Mnangagwa said: “On behalf of the Government, my family and our country, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the raging veld fires in Matabeleland South. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.”