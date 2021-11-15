JUST IN: President Mnangagwa mourns “true patriot” Simon Khaya Moyo

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has described Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who died yesterday, as a true patriot, freedom fighter and a versatile cadre who contributed to the liberation and development of Zimbabwe.

Cde Moyo succumbed to cancer at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where he had been admitted.

He was 76.

In a press statement President Mnangagwa said even when his health was fading Cde Moyo still gave his utmost to the nation, Government and Zanu-PF.

“On behalf of the Zanu-PF Government, our entire nation and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Moyo family and in particular to Mama Moyo and the children on this sad loss. May they all find comfort in the great honour and regard with which our nation held him. He was and remains our hero and true son of the soil,” he said.

The President described the late Cde Moyo as a stalwart of the Zimbabwe liberation struggle and a long time loyal personal aide to the late Vice President and Father Zimbabwe, Cde Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

He said Cde Moyo put all his skills, intellect and Pan African outlook to the national cause, both before and after our independence.

“Cde SK as we all affectionately called him, distinguished himself as a true patriot, freedom fighter and a resourceful, versatile cadre beyond the onerous and risky chores of the struggle which he embraced with selfless courage. In nationalist politics and structure, he steadily rose through the ranks of the then Zapu and later after the 1987 Unity Accord of a united Zanu-PF until I appointed him Secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo. In that demanding role he became the voice of our party,” said the President.

President Mnangagwa said the nation will miss Cde Moyo’s wise counsel. He described his passing on as a profound shock not only to him, but the entire nation and Zanu-PF party.

The President said during his time of illness Cde Moyo sought medical attention in the country, South Africa and India with the hope that we would recover.

Cde Moyo, a career diplomat and former Cabinet Minister, was the Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies at the time of his death.

Cde Moyo served his apprenticeship as a young political secretary to the liberation struggle icon the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo during the armed struggle. After independence, he served in Government as Cabinet Minister for different ministries. He had been in and out of the hospital for some time battling cancer. – @DubeMatutu