JUST IN: President Mnangagwa officially opens Chamber of Mines conference

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the 2021 Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Annual Conference here where he expressed excitement over the positive prospects of the sectors’ recovery.

In his keynote address, the President has rallied the mining sector to work harder to improve output and pledged increased Government support to ensure attainment of the US$12 billion milestone by 2023.

Running under the theme: “Navigating Turbulent Times – Sustaining Growth of the Mining Industry Beyond Covid-19” the President said the conference focus invokes a sense of being alert on the back of value chain disruption occasioned by the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

He said prospects for mining sector growth are brighter given diversity of mineral resource base in the country.

“The sector continues to gravitate towards the attainment of its goal of a US$12 billion mining industry by 2023 through green field and brown field investments,” he said.

“The institution of various measures targeted at attracting investments, enhancing exploration activities, as well as opening of new and idle mines, is set to further augment ongoing efforts.”

Vice President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet ministers and several mining sector executives and representatives from financial services sector and senior government officials are also present.

…more to follow