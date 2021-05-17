JUST IN: President to officiate National Culture Commemorations

Showbiz Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officiate at the National Culture Commemoration scheduled for Friday as part of the ongoing Culture Week celebrations.

The National Culture Commemoration which will be held at Chief Njelele homestead in Gokwe South, Midlands, has been timed to coincide with the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development which is celebrated on May 21 annually.

The event, according to organisers, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), will be held under strict observance of Covid-19 protocols. As such, only invited guests will be allowed entry into the venue.

“A limited number of performances and exhibitions have been lined up comprising of artists from the Midlands and other provinces to showcase the country’s cultural diversity. The proceedings will be broadcast live on the NACZ and Nama Facebook pages and other social media platforms,” NACZ said in a statement.

NACZ said the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is celebrated annually to deepen understanding of the values of cultural diversity.

“It also aims to support sustainable systems of governance for culture, achieve a balanced flow of cultural goods and services as well as increase the mobility of artists and cultural professionals. Other aims are to integrate culture in sustainable development frameworks and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in advancing the goals of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.”

Meanwhile, Culture Week activities have commenced in all of the country’s provinces with virtual events by various arts organisations taking place. All provinces are expected to host live cultural commemorations that will be officiated by their provincial ministers of state.

This year’s Culture Week is being celebrated under the theme: “Resilience in safeguarding creativity and cultural diversity” and aims to recognise the resilience of the cultural and creative sector in the face of the devastating impact of Covid-19.