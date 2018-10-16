JUST IN: President vaccinated against cholera

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa and other Cabinet ministers have received oral vaccinations against cholera as lead by example in alerting the nation on the importance of such vaccinations to prevent the spread of the disease.

The vaccinations were administered by Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo, Epidemiology and disease control director in the ministry Dr Portia Manangazira and other senior health officials.

President Mnangagwa was the first to be vaccinated and followed by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri and Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Other ministers who were vaccinated included Lands, Agriculture, Water and Climate Minister Parrance Shiri, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, , Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo and Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

The Minister of State Security, Owen Ncube, Mines and Mining Development Winston Chitando, Transport and Infrastructural Development Joel Biggie Matiza, Industry and Commerce, Mangaliso Ndlovu, Women and Youth Affairs, Sithembiso Nyoni, Public Service Sekai Nzenza, Information Communication Technology and Courier Services,Kazembe Kazembe, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema and Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Prof Amon Murwira.

President Mnangagwa said it was important that the leadership leads by example.

More to follow…