JUST IN: Prince Dube voted Tanzania best player for May

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders’ striker Prince Dube’s star continues to shine in Tanzania, with the Warriors forward claiming the Vodacom Premier League best player for May.

This is the second time the Azam FC player has won the player of the month award in the 2020/21 season.

Dube first won the gong in September last year after banging in three goals and creating an assist in that month.

The Tanzania Premier League board announced on their social media platforms on Monday that the Zimbabwean forward had been voted the best player in the Ligi Kuu by topflight coaches.

Dube recently signed a two-year contract extension with Azam, keeping him at the club until 2024.

He is in the running for the Golden Boot award with 14 league goals and three cup goals. – @ZililoR