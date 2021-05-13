JUST IN: Prophet steals client’s car, money

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A SELF proclaimed prophet from Johanne Masowe Apostolic Sect has appeared in court for allegedly stealing a vehicle and other valuables worth $31 123 and US$93 from a client under the pretext of healing him.

Simbarashe Muvengwa (30) of no fixed aboard pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mrs Sibonginkosi Mkandla. He was remanded in custody to Monday for ruling.

Prosecuting, Mr Johannes Tlou said Muvengwa robbed Mr George Mangwana (37) who is a miner based in Esigodini and also his church mate. He said Muvengwa advised Mr Mangwana that in order for him to be cleansed in a pool, he had to leave his car keys behind as he was not supposed to carry any metal object into the pool.

“On 5 January last year Mr Mangwana received a phone call from Muvengwa who is a self proclaimed prophet from the Johanne Masowe Apostolic Sect informing him that he had received a prophetic revelation for him and his colleague Mr Foster Ndudzo.

“Mr Mangwana and Mr Ndudzo agreed to meet with Muvengwa at their shrine near Habane Business Centre in Esigodini on the following morning. Mr Mangwana drove in his Toyota Haice vehicle, collected Muvengwa from where he was temporarily staying and they proceeded to the shrine where they met with Mr Ndudzo,” he said.

Mr Tlou said Muvengwa told the two men that he had to conduct a ritual at a pool in order to cleanse them.

He warned them against carrying metal coated objects when entering the pool.

He said Muvengwa instructed the two men to follow a nearby stream until they reached a pool and enter it.

“Mr Mangwana left his car keys with Muvengwa according to his warning against carrying metal objects. Upon their return the two men found Muvengwa gone with the vehicle. In the vehicle Mr Mangwana had left clothing, cell phones and other valuables worth $31 123 and US$93.

“The matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations leading to the arrest of the accused person. The total value of stolen property including the vehicle is $1 057 698 and property worth $1 026 375 was recovered.”

