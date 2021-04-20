JUST IN: PSL teams get green light for friendlies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Premier Soccer League clubs have been given the green light to engage in preparatory friendly matches ahead of the resumption of league matches next month.

The friendly matches will, however, have to be sanctioned by the PSL management and strict observance of Covid-19 health protocols and guidelines have to be followed.

Yadah Are the only team that hasn’t conducted Covid-19 tests, according to the PSL media and liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

“All teams that submitted their Covid-19 results have been given the go ahead to start training. The last time I checked only one team, Yadah, was still to test its players. Teams that wish to play friendly matches should seek permission from the PSL as has been the norm. And because of Covid-19, there are health protocols that they should follow and we have notified all clubs on this,” said Bare.

Once the season gets underway, teams will be placed in groups and participate in the competition to be hosted by four cities, Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane.

The PSL has since drawn up a 12-page proposal, which was adopted by all elite clubs.

The league is also eager for matches to be broadcast live by national broadcaster, ZBC, while hopes are still high that the Delta Beverages sponsorship will be retained.

Meanwhile, fans are still barred from entering match venues.