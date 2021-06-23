JUST IN: PSL teams to resume training after Covid-19 tests

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) clubs will only resume training to complete in Chibuku Super Cup games after conducting Covid-19 tests in the presence of recommended doctors.

The Government gave permission for completion of the Chibuku Super Cup, which had been thrown into disarray when sporting activities were banned last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The latest developments are a welcome relief to domestic football, as they had just completed the first-round of Chibuku Super cup matches, which were being played at four centres in the country.

Kennedy Ndebele, PSL chief executive officer, said they had notified clubs on the conditions for resuming training.

“We’re grateful to the Government for allowing us to resume our activities through the Sports and Recreation Commission. As the Premier Soccer League, we strive to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating protocols (SOPs) to make sure that the game of football is played in a safe environment.

“As for resumption of training, clubs have been notified that they can only do so once they’ve tested in the presence of doctors from the PSL medical committee. We hope that clubs would have responded by the end of the day,” said Ndebele.

Part of the SOPs set to prevent possibilities of spreading the virus in the sport include regular testing of teams and strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols in the absence of a bio-bubble.

All PSL clubs have been producing PCR or rapid Covid-19 tests certificates that have a 48-hour window before their matches.

Even referees, match officials and journalists (broadcast and print) who cover the Chibuku Super Cup have been presenting Covid-19 test certificates done within 48 hours to have access to the venues.

This is in line with the Covid-19 preventative measures, protocols and directives issued by the PSL, WHO and the local health authorities.

To ensure proper adherence to health protocols, those going to the stadia are required to sanitise and have their temperatures checked at the entrance, wear face masks covering nose and mouth, and maintain social distancing of at least one metre apart at all times.

Visitors are restricted from attending teams’ training sessions. – @ZililoR