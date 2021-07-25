JUST IN: Public Service Commission suspends pensioners’ biometric registration process

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Public Service Commission has suspended the pensioners’ biometric registration process due to an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement the commission said it will inform pensioners when it was convenient for them to visit the Registrar General’s office for registration.

“The Public Service Commission wishes to update valued pensioners that the planned biometric registration process has been temporarily put on hold. This follows a significant surge in the Covid-19 cases and current measures put in place to curb the pandemic, including travel restrictions for non-essential service individuals. The need to protect lives of citizens, including that of our valued pensioners remains paramount and the commission will do all that is possible in ensuring their safety.

“In this regard the commission shall inform pensioners when it is convenient for them to visit the Registrar General’s office for the biometric registration process. Meanwhile the commission urges esteemed pensioners to adhere to all health protocols in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic including masking up, social and physical distancing, sanitising, washing hands and staying at home as much as possible,” read the statement.

[email protected]