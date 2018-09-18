JUST IN: Put politics aside, ED urges councils

Innocent Ruwende Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has called on local authorities to put political party inclinations aside and work collectively in unity, love and harmony for the good of residents.

Speaking at the opening of the First Session of Ninth Parliament Luncheon in Harare today, the President said local authorities were closer to the people of Zimbabwe who legitimately must have access to efficient service.

“I equally urge our traditional leaders and the whole sub-local governance structure to continue preaching peace, love and unity within our societies. As I stated in my inauguration address, local authorities must be engines for economic development. You must therefore, fulfil the mandate to provide equitable, quality, adequate and sustainable social services, at affordable rates to our country’s citizenry,” he said.

Furthermore, he said, local authorities should be lead actors in development planning which focuses on composite, current and futuristic policies to promote and ensure the modernisation of Zimbabwe in line with Vision 2030.

More to follow…