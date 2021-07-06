JUST IN: Qatar Airways to commence Zim, Zambia flights next month

06 Jul, 2021 - 12:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Qatar Airways to commence Zim, Zambia flights next month Qatar Airways

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ONE of the world’s leading airlines, Qatar Airways, says it would commence flights into Zambia and Zimbabwe early next month.

The new routes will become the airline’s fifth and sixth destinations in Africa since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019.

Improved flight connectivity is expected to boost tourism operations as well facilitate improved trade and investment in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Qatar Airways announced in a latest statement that its new service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner with seamless connectivity via the Middle East to destinations in Asia, Europe and North America.

It said Lusaka and Harare were being added to its expanding list of destinations in Africa from the 6th of August.

“Not only do we continue to rebuild our network after the pandemic, but we are actively expanding it with the addition of these two key destinations,” said Qatar group chief executive, Mr Akbar Al Baker.

“These are the fifth and sixth new destinations in Africa added to our network since the start of the pandemic, taking our total new destinations added across the globe to 10.

“The new service to Lusaka and onwards to Harare is scheduled to be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.”

– @okazunga

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting