JUST IN: R500 000 stolen motorbikes, drugs recovered

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African police have intercepted a truck carrying 10 suspected stolen motorbikes worth over R500 000 and drugs which were being smuggled to Malawi via Zimbabwe.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said two suspects aged 32 and 36 were arrested in connection with the matter on Saturday.

He said the truck was travelling from Gauteng province to Malawi, via Zimbabwe.

“The police officers operating at the Beitbridge border post are still on high alert to curb cross-border crimes. This is after a truck allegedly travelling from Gauteng province to Malawi was caught loaded with 10 dismantled suspected stolen motorbikes valued at over R50 0000,00,” said Col Ngoepe.

“Further searches were conducted inside the same truck and 23 bags containing drugs were confiscated. The two suspects aged 32 and 36 were arrested on the spot and the truck was also seized”.

He said the suspects were part of 1 473 people they arrested during an ongoing operation ‘Thatha Zonke’ (Take Everything).

The operation is being jointly implemented by the police and other security agencies around Limpopo province and at the border with Zimbabwe.

Col Ngoepe said they were targeting drug peddlers, smugglers, border jumpers, armed robbers, traffic offenders, illegal miners, wanted persons, and carjackers among others.

