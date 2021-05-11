JUST IN: RANL teams resume training

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) clubs have kick started their training in preparation for the resumption of competitions.

Clubs have been given the Standard Operating Procedure to be followed before, during and after training with Ranl secretary general Moses Gukumere saying players have been advised to take Covid-19 vaccination.

“We have sent to our teams the protocols and guidelines on Covid-19 from the Government. So far 17 teams have given their commitment to play and have shown compliance. They have since started training in preparation for the resumption of our games.We are also encouraging our athletes to get vaccinated to compliment Government efforts to achieve herd immunity,” said Gukumere.

He said a budget has been submitted for funding and as soon as funding it is availed “we are going to start our games with either a tournament or a mini league”.

Giant petroleum company Glow Petroleum had put aside US$500 000 in spondorship package for the 2020 season which however was never to be as all sporting activities were iced due to the Covid-19 pandemic that paralysed the entire world.

Teams that have confirmed participation:

ZDF, Khami, Correctional, Beta, Golden Valley, Green Buffaloes, Black Rhinos, Ngezi Platnum, Goldreef, Platinum, Green Fuel, Mambas, Tenax, Support Unit, Mutare City, Glow, Lusumbami