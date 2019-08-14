JUST IN: Rapist jumps into sewer pond to evade arrest

JUST IN: Rapist jumps into sewer pond to evade arrest

The Chronicle

Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A 20-YEAR-OLD MAN from Bulawayo waded through a pond of raw sewage in a bid to escape an angry mob after he was caught red handed trying to rape a 60 year-old woman.

Thabani Ncube of Entumbane suburb met the victim in a bushy area in their neighbourhood and beat her up with a stick, bit and choked her before attempting to rape her.

The woman fainted but Ncube continued the sex attack, trying to undress her.

She was rescued by a passerby who called out to residents to come and witness imihlolo (cultural taboo) that he was seeing.
Ncube jumped into a pond of untreated human waste but angry residents fished him out, meted out mob justice and handed him over to the police.

