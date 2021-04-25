JUST IN: Red Cross donates to Midlands hospitals

Zimbabwe Red Cross Head of Communications Stambuli Kim and Midlands Manager Leke Ncube handing over PPEs to Gweru Provincial Hospital Principal Matron Charity Doto and Hospital Public Relations Officer Sister Violet Hlupeki

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to health institutions in the Midlands Province as it scales up the fight against Covid-19.

The consignment which included infra-red thermometers, non-sterile gowns, goggles, face masks, examination gloves , scrub suits and sanitizers is part of a consignment donated by the Germany Government through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

In the province, some of the institutions which benefited from this donation include Gweru Provincial Hospital, Gokwe North District Hospital and Silobela District Hospital.

Speaking after receiving the donation on Friday, Gweru Provincial Hospital Principal Matron, Sister Charity Doto commended the gesture from Red Cross.

“Gweru Provincial Hospital is a referral hospital for Midlands Province and we are really grateful for this donation. It will go a long way in protecting our frontline workers in the battle against Covid-19,” said Sister Doto.

Mr Elias Hwenga, ZRCS secretary general said his organisation and its partners will always stand ready to assist.

“This timely donation will ensure that our humanitarian interventions continue uninterrupted as our staff and volunteers also needed these PPEs. We are grateful of the support we continue to receive from our partners.”

Some of the institutions which have recently received PPEs through the Red Cross include Mpilo General Hospital, Tongogara Refugee Camp, Mutare General Hospital, Tsholotsho District Hospital, Bako Redonhodzo Old Peoples Home, Hupenyu Hutsva Children’s Homes, Highfield Poly Clinic, Bushu Primary School and Nemakonde High School.

These donations have helped the Red Cross and benefiting institutions to continue with their activities in a safer environment with strict compliance to health authorities’ guidelines meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.