JUST IN: Registration opens for athletics national championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) has opened registration for the National Open Championships that will take place at White City Stadium on March 27.

Entry fees are pegged at $50 per event for each athlete and payments can be made through Ecocash.

Entries will close on March 24, but for the 100m, 200m and 400m, Naaz will only enter a maximum of five heats.

Registration is on a first come first serve basis and once the maximum number is reached no further entries will be entertained.

Other events on offer are the 1 500m, 5 000m (women only), 10 000m (men only). There will be no relays.

Long jump and javelin will be the only field events on offer.

“Preparations for hosting the event are now at an advanced stage. Clubs have started sending their entries. Covid-19 protocols to be observed during competition include using only one entrance. Athletes and supporting staff will be recorded at the gate and temperature taken when entering the stadium. No spectators will be allowed into the stadium.

“We’re excited that the event is finally going ahead. The athletes have been longing to compete and this event will be used as a dress rehearsal for future events,” said Bulawayo Athletics Board chairperson Watson Madenyika. – @innocentskizoe