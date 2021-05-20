JUST IN: Restaurant operator pumps US$200 000 in expansion drive

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

FAST-FOOD company, Hotplate Grillhouse Zimbabwe, has invested more than US$200 000 in an expansion drive that will see three additional branches being opened in Zimbabwe.

The local franchise is part of the South African food outlet, Hotplate Grillhouse, and has created about 300 jobs after expanding its footprint from only three stores last year to 10 units in different parts of the country.

The brand has also partnered with three major fuel service station providers as part of efforts to strategically engage the market.

Company executives say their investments are driven by the growing business confidence in Zimbabwe. The company now plans to open new branches in the resort city of Victoria Falls, Msasa and 7 Miles in Harare.

Company director, Mr Benson Muneri, told Business Chronicle that the opening up of additional outlets would create more employment for locals.

“We are busy with the establishment of three new stores namely Msasa Harare at Total Service station along Mutare Road, 7 Miles in Harare and Victoria Falls branches and each outlet will employ 15 locals,” he said.

“The cost of setting up each outlet is US$75 000. The Msasa Harare branch will be opened this week while the 7 Miles Harare and Victoria Falls branches will be opened in June and July respectively.”

Mr Muneri said the fast-food chain organisation has devised means to stay afloat amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen restaurants operating at half capacity due to the induced lockdowns.

“We have had to adapt to the new normal just like every other versatile brand as music was hard in the beginning and we are now normalising,” he said.

“We also support the arts sector as we proudly support anything local and home-grown the same way we pride ourselves with the massive local support we are receiving.”

Going forward Mr Muneri said plans were at an advanced stage towards opening up new stores in Botswana and Namibia. – @mthabisi_mthire