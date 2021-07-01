JUST IN: Rotary club capacitates female inmates with sanitary wear

Rotary club of Matopos president Mr Brian Ndlovu handing over donation to Luveve training school for girls Supt Nyaradzo Sikwila while Rotary club members look on (Picture by Crispen Tabvura)

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE Rotary Club of Matopos on Tuesday extended a hand to inmates in Mlondolozi prison, Luveve training school for girls and Percy Ibbotson Remand Home and Hostel by donating sanitary wear for inmates.

Inmates received reusable sanitary pads, washing soap and bathing soap.

The clubs president Mr Brian Ndlovu said pads were one of the most basic needs for women, hence their aim to ensure that female inmates have sustainable access to them.

“Although inmates are separated from society their health remains a priority and so is their sanitation. It is environmentally sensitive to use reusable pads as opposed to disposable pads due to the lack of employing proper methods of disposing of used pads. We, therefore, would like to encourage the use of reusable pads through this project.”

“We intend to use this project as an entry point towards the wider picture of the rehabilitation of the inmates by ensuring that they lead a dignified life inside the prisons. Sanitary wear is one of the most basic needs for women and girls. Having to go without hygienic-sanitary wear will be stripping women of their inherent dignity. In that same vein, if these women do not have access to hygienic sanitary wear, they will be forced to improvise and use unhygienic materials. Some of these are the cause of cervical cancer and other diseases,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Their rehabilitation and reintegration process begins here while they are still incarcerated. The least that the society can do is to ensure that they serve their time in a dignified manner

“It is our hope that if it is shown through this project that the society has not shunned these women, after their release from prison, they can be successfully integrated and they do not again have to resort to crime. We plead with the society not to shun them and applaud prison officers for their continued support in ensuring that the inmates lead a life not void of dignity,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Mlondolozi prison officer in charge superintendent Sijabuliso Mathema said sanitation for prisoners has been a challenge since the prison also faces water challenges.

“Sanitation has been a challenge; the reusable pads have come as relief to us. Sometimes inmates go to the extent of cutting blankets and using them as sanitary wear when they fail to acquire tissue paper. Water is also a problem. We need a borehole that would supply inmates, the one that we have is not deep enough it’s only 57cm deep. Although there is a dam nearby, inmates do not have containers to carry the water which is quite a problem. We are grateful to Rotary for this extended hand, at least now inmates have sanitary wear for the next three years,” said Supt Mathema.

Luveve training school for girls Superintendent Nyaradzo Sikwila also thanked the Rotary club of Matopos.

The rehabilitation centre is also facing water challenges.