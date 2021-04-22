JUST IN: SA based Tendai Joe ventures into artist management

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE born and Pretoria based talent scout Tendai “TJ” Joe has embarked on a formal artiste talent development journey under the company JBross Management.

JBross Management, which is domiciled in South Africa and began operation in February this year, will among other things, focus on talent discovery and artiste development across Africa.

The management agency has so far signed Zimbabwean Ian Machipisa aka Ian Baoba, South Africans Nkululelo “Luleko” Mbokazi, Fani Presley Msiza aka Juizee and is working on signing Brinsley Majola, known as Brinsley.

Over the years, TJ has worked with many artistes and on various projects, but most importantly committed most of his time to developing his nephew, Young DLC, who went on to sign with Sony ATV Publishing and worked on Coke Studio Africa for two seasons.

“Africa is booming with talent and content. The world is starting to recognise the continent for its rich and diverse culture, and it’s not by accident that major record labels are setting up offices in Africa. Look at what Def Jam, Sony Music Africa, Warner and Universal are doing. Look how African artistes are winning Grammys. Look at stars being born out of back-room studios.

“We have so much talent in places like Kampala, Harare, Bulawayo, Mafikeng and Nairobi. I want to be part of that movement of building artistes to reach their full potential. I have talented youthies like Young DLC, Brinsley and Luleko and there is a lot we could do as the management agency is open to young artistes from Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia,” said TJ who is a former University of Johannesburg 4IR Digital Ambassador.

TJ’s fondness of mentoring artistes has seen him work with unsigned artiste like Bxffalo from Alex-Johannesburg and popular Pretoria based producer and club DJ, Dr Feel, who is now signed to a European label.

TJ has executively produced various tracks involving former Idols SA contestants like Diamara where he executive produced Must Be Love which was produced by Young DLC.

“Look, I’m not bragging, but I’ve had an impressive run. I did the strategy for AZA TV, owned by two phenomenal women in the industry, worked on a Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Department of Health collaboration. I have been part of that Hansa Usher SA concert, Big Sean AXE concert, two years of working with hugely popular MTN Mandela Day concerts, creating content for Mapungubwe and Morula Arts Festivals in Limpopo and countless other major events.

“The entertainment industry has always called me back, even when I try to avoid it. Working with big brands and names doesn’t intimidate me, am always up to the challenge,” said TJ.

[email protected]_mthire