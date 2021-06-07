JUST IN: SADC raves-up regional pharmaceutical, medical value chains

Business Reporter

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has moved in to scale up private sector participation in the regional pharmaceutical and medical value chains through enhancement of the Support to Industrialisation and the Productive Sectors (SIPS) joint action.

Supported by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the SIPS is a SADC initiative to facilitate expansion of regional value chains and promote dialogue between the private and public sectors.

It is implemented in all SADC member States, targeting the private sector, and in particular but not limited to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), non-state actors or intermediary organisations and clusters involved in the selected value chains.

The focus on the private sector is in line with the strategic interventions of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063), which calls for support towards capacitating the private sector to enhance entrepreneurial and managerial skills, thereby boosting productivity and competitiveness.

Already, SIPS is involved in supporting local companies to manufacture medical masks, disinfectants, face shields, ventilator parts and other Covid-19 relevant products.

“SADC will implement enhanced policy, regulatory and the business environment on national and regional levels for development and sustainable operation of the regional value chains for selected products in the agro-processing and pharmaceutical sectors,” said the regional bloc in a recent media update.

“GIZ, a key implementer of SIPS, will enhance participation of the private sector in the ARV, Covid-19 relevant medical and pharmaceutical products (CMPP) and leather value chains.

“The anti-retroviral value chain offers both a public health and an economic opportunity for the SADC region due to the significant disease burden of HIV and AIDS,” it said.

