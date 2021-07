Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Veteran journalist, writer and war veteran Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died.

He was 87.

Saul died at United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) early Friday morning after a long illness.

His wife, Mrs Caroline Gwakuba Ndlovu, confirmed Saul’s death.

“He had not been feeling well for a while and unfortunately he died at UBH this morning. Burial arrangements will be made in due course,” said Mrs Ndlovu.

More to follow . . .

– @bonganinkunzi