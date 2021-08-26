JUST IN: Schools to close eight days before Christmas



The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

SCHOOLS across Zimbabwe will close on December 17 and open on 11 January next year.

The resumption of face-to-face classes follows a thorough exercise by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Health and Child Care to ensure a safe return to the standard teaching in classrooms.

Schools were scheduled to reopen on June 28 for the second term but due to a spike in Covid-19 infections, Government was forced to postpone face-to-face learning.

Government amended this year’s schools’ calendar which will see three examination classes (Upper Six, Form Four and Grade Seven) commencing on August 30 while the remaining ones resuming on September 6

The reopening of schools for the second term has now been set with a total of 80 teaching days and 24 vacation days.

