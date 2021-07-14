JUST IN: Second Republic delivers electoral promises – ED

14 Jul, 2021 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Second Republic delivers electoral promises – ED President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter
THE Second Republic has made great strides in delivering its electoral promises and will continue implementing reforms for the benefit of all Zimbabweans, President Mnangagwa has said.

Posting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said:

“With action, not words, shall we rebuild Zimbabwe. Since 2018, my Government has made huge progress in implementing our promises. But there is no time for complacency – we must continue to reform our economy, our infrastructure, and our country for the benefit of all.”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting