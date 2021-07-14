JUST IN: Second Republic delivers electoral promises – ED

Chronicle Reporter

THE Second Republic has made great strides in delivering its electoral promises and will continue implementing reforms for the benefit of all Zimbabweans, President Mnangagwa has said.

Posting on his Twitter page on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said:

“With action, not words, shall we rebuild Zimbabwe. Since 2018, my Government has made huge progress in implementing our promises. But there is no time for complacency – we must continue to reform our economy, our infrastructure, and our country for the benefit of all.”