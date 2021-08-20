JUST IN: SECZ boss Chinamo set to step down

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ)’s chief executive officer, Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo, is set to step down from his post next January after 10 years at the helm of the capital markets regulator.

“SECZ announces today that Tafadzwa Chinamo, 52, will be stepping down in January 2022, after 10 years as chief executive officer.

“In the meantime, Tafadzwa will continue to lead SECZ and drive the commission’s regulatory initiatives and operating plans.”

SECZ is a statutory body, established in terms of section 3 of the Securities and Exchange Act [Chapter 24:25], to regulate the capital markets. Mr Chinamo, was quoted as saying:

“During the past decade, my role has provided a unique opportunity to position the securities trading sector for growth and development and the country for visibility in the foreign investment arena.

“We have tried to ensure that the trading environment continues to provide the opportunities for which the capital markets are known and their ability to attract, mobilise and deploy resources to the productive sector remains pivotal to economic development.”

He said serving as chairman of the Committee for Insurance and Non-Banking Authorities (CISNA), among others, regional and international roles, helped profile Zimbabwe while learning from peers for the improvement of local institutions and processes.

“For now, I am committed to leading the commission as we deliver on our mandate to foster growth and investor protection in our capital markets,” said Mr Chinamo.

