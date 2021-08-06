JUST IN: SECZ urges investment in financial knowledge

Business Reporter

THE Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) has urged Zimbabweans to invest in financial literacy as the first step towards creating national wealth and alleviating poverty.

Speaking during the first episode of the ‘Bang for Buck’ series, an inspiration initiative for ordinary Zimbabweans to dream bigger and cultivate an investing mentality, which aired Thursday following its launch under an Old Mutual Zimbabwe and Equity Axis partnership, SECZ head of investor education, Farai Mpofu, stressed the importance of facilitating investor education on all citizens.

“Whatever you have is sufficient to start. Investments make sure ordinary citizens’ money is put away into productive activity to companies that are in dire need of it, which benefits the nation as a whole at a larger scale,” she said.

The episode gave an example of a young lady named Gamu, who started investing her income from her side hustle business. After two years, her portfolio grew phenomenally by over 1 000 percent.

Equity Axis’ Eben Mabunda presented the episode highlighting the challenges ordinary Zimbabweans face, and the information they need to leverage financial systems and ultimately unlock financial freedom.

Mpofu shared financial nuggets and techniques with relatable examples, the types of investments on the market and what each investment option entails.

The episode also encouraged every investor entering the capital markets to understand the various investment asset options that are available for every ordinary person in Zimbabwe.

Organisers of the Bang for Buck series have said their intervention is aimed at nullifying the myth that investment is for people with large amounts of money.