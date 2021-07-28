JUST IN: SeedCo to procure 10 000 Covid-19 doses

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LEADING seed producer, Seed Co, plans to procure 10 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines for its workers and key stakeholders as part of an initiative to promote public health and safety against the disease.

While acknowledging the right of individuals to choose not to be vaccinated, the company has said it would also exercise its right to protect vaccinated staff by barring entry of unvaccinated workers and other stakeholders.

In an internal correspondence seen by The Chronicle, Seed Co commended its board and management for showing leadership in being the first to be vaccinated.

“In addition, the board approved the purchase of 10 000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines for staff and key stakeholders.

“The roll out of the vaccinations has started and there is no excuse for anyone at Seed Co not to be vaccinated as we thrive to create a Covid-19-free workplace,” it said.

The firm has indicated that with effect from August 1, it would send all unvaccinated employees on leave and will request to see Covid-19 vaccination certificates or negative PCR certificates taken within 24 hours at the expense of the unvaccinated employees as and when they come to the factory. – @okazunga